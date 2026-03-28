Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Ultra Clean Price Performance

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $58.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.34 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.340 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,407 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 41.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,754,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,161,000 after purchasing an additional 808,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 87,931 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,347,000 after buying an additional 44,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean’s product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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