U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on USB. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

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U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,376,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,810,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,701,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,083,000 after buying an additional 522,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,679,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,518,000 after buying an additional 443,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,887,497,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting U.S. Bancorp

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U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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