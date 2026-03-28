Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 10,998 Shares of Preferred Bank $PFBC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,921 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.19% of Preferred Bank worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,992.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.62. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $103.05.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.54 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFBC

Preferred Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) is a California-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Los Angeles. The institution offers a full range of banking products and services to businesses and individuals, with a particular emphasis on commercial real estate lending, business banking, treasury management and deposit accounts. Preferred Bank operates through branch offices across Southern California and national loan production offices in major U.S. markets.

The bank’s core lending portfolio focuses on commercial real estate acquisition, development and investment properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.