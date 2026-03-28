Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $2.36 Million in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 36.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 171,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 45,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after buying an additional 132,692 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 139.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 509,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 177.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPK. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.1%

GPK opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek bought 44,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $501,226.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 44,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,226.96. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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