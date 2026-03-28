Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Site Centers Corp. $SITC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,709 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Site Centers were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Site Centers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Site Centers by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 442,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 293,433 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Site Centers by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 195,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Site Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Site Centers by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 57,401 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SITC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut Site Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Site Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.00.

Site Centers Price Performance

Site Centers stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Site Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $275.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $2.79. Site Centers had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 156.72%.The business had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Site Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Site Centers

(Free Report)

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company’s portfolio comprises open-air retail properties that primarily serve daily needs tenants and national retailers. By concentrating on neighborhood and community shopping centers, Site Centers aims to provide stable occupancy levels and resilient income streams driven by essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies and convenient dining options.

Originally known as DDR Corp., the company rebranded as Site Centers in 2021 to emphasize its strategic focus on high-quality retail assets and long-term value creation.

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