Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires New Position in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABVX. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abivax by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 7,111,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Abivax by 2,561.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,606 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Abivax in the third quarter worth $263,698,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Abivax in the third quarter worth $132,800,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Abivax by 3.0% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,267,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abivax from $101.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Abivax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abivax in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.15.

Abivax Stock Performance

Shares of ABVX opened at $102.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.00. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $148.83.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Analysts predict that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Abivax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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