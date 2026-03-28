True Vision MN LLC Buys New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,513,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,903 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,643,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,633 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,316,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,321,000 after purchasing an additional 735,931 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 216.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 739,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,319,000 after purchasing an additional 505,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 399.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 594,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 475,718 shares during the period.

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iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.62 and a 52 week high of $120.78.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3312 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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