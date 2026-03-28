Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tribal Group (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tribal Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 8.91%.

Tribal Group Stock Down 9.0%

TRB stock opened at GBX 50.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.57. Tribal Group has a one year low of GBX 36.32 and a one year high of GBX 74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.27.

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Tribal Group Company Profile

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Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience.

Working with Higher Education, Further and Tertiary Education, schools, Government and State bodies, training providers and employers, in over 55 countries; Tribal Group’s mission is to empower the world of education with products and services that underpin student success.

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