Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF $SPBO

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 491.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627,359 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPBO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,339,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,450,000 after buying an additional 988,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,727,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,949 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,361,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,978,000 after acquiring an additional 866,827 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,487,000 after acquiring an additional 132,678 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,493,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 89,095 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPBO opened at $28.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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