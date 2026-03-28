Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,399 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2,578.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.