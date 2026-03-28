Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Shares Down 12.9% – What’s Next?

Toro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.3750 and last traded at $0.3750. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.4303.

Toro Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

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About Toro Energy

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Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) is an Australia‐based company focused on the exploration and development of uranium and rare earth mineral projects. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Toro Energy advances its projects from early exploration through to feasibility and permitting stages, targeting markets that require secure long‐term supplies of nuclear fuel and critical minerals. The company maintains a technical team that applies modern geological and metallurgical methods to assess resource potential and project viability.

The company’s flagship asset is the Wiluna Uranium Project, located in the northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

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