Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.75 and last traded at GBX 1.53, with a volume of 12593166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38.

Tirupati Graphite Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 million, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.93.

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Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX (2.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Tirupati Graphite had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

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