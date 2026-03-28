Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd

Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 13.8% of Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $361.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.03, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. President Capital reduced their price target on Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 12th. CICC Research increased their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

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About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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