Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.21% of Tenet Healthcare worth $37,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 1.8%

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $192.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.12. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $247.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 6.60%.Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total transaction of $1,549,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,853.13. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total value of $1,865,555.90. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 46,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,111 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $271.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THC

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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