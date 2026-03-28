TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Alf Melin sold 83,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $5,176,469.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 282,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,262.71. This represents a 22.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Luana Duffe sold 47,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $2,993,580.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,916.53. The trade was a 37.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,216,442 shares of company stock valued at $75,762,414. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5,475.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 9.70%.TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

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TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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