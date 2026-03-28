Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,809,220,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 273.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 170.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,956,000 after purchasing an additional 740,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in GE Vernova by 771.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,861,000 after purchasing an additional 675,629 shares during the last quarter.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group upgraded GEV to “Strong‑Buy” and dramatically raised its earnings forecasts — $14.77 for FY2026 and $22.05 for FY2027 (vs. consensus ~$6.59). This large upward revision is a clear bullish catalyst for expectations of future profitability and likely supported recent buying interest. Article Title

Erste Group upgraded GEV to “Strong‑Buy” and dramatically raised its earnings forecasts — $14.77 for FY2026 and $22.05 for FY2027 (vs. consensus ~$6.59). This large upward revision is a clear bullish catalyst for expectations of future profitability and likely supported recent buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Coverage reports GEV is expanding its presence in S&P 500 energy funds — increased fund exposure can boost share demand and liquidity over time. Article Title

Coverage reports GEV is expanding its presence in S&P 500 energy funds — increased fund exposure can boost share demand and liquidity over time. Neutral Sentiment: Market pieces note GEV recently outperformed the broader market in short‑term trading sessions, highlighting elevated volatility and investor focus on news flow. Article Title

Market pieces note GEV recently outperformed the broader market in short‑term trading sessions, highlighting elevated volatility and investor focus on news flow. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary (example: AES coverage) underscores growing demand for energy services from data centers and corporates — a positive industry backdrop that could support long‑term revenue visibility for power/energy suppliers like GEV. Article Title

Sector commentary (example: AES coverage) underscores growing demand for energy services from data centers and corporates — a positive industry backdrop that could support long‑term revenue visibility for power/energy suppliers like GEV. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrade and bullish estimates, the stock moved lower today — this suggests short‑term profit taking, rotation, or sensitivity to high valuation multiples could weigh on the share price until forward results and guidance confirm the elevated EPS trajectory.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GEV shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:GEV opened at $852.91 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $948.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $802.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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