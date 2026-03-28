Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $562.58 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $606.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.40.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

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