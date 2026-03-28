Synergy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,738 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.64 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.21.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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