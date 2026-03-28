Synergy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January $GJAN

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,492 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GJAN. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth $263,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $270,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 20.6% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $381,000.

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FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of GJAN stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

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