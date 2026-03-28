Synergy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,008,000 after purchasing an additional 230,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,702,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,668,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,934,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,387,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after buying an additional 274,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,288,000 after buying an additional 163,445 shares during the period.

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John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4%

JHMM stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.61.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

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