Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,891 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option activity: market data shows 286,495 call options traded (about 24% above a typical daily call volume), which can indicate speculative bullish positioning or trading around the headline volatility.

Unusually large call‑option activity: market data shows 286,495 call options traded (about 24% above a typical daily call volume), which can indicate speculative bullish positioning or trading around the headline volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: broader market caution and headline‑driven trading are compressing risk appetite this week; MarketBeat’s weekly roundup references SMCI amid volatile headlines, which can keep trading choppy. MarketBeat Week in Review

Market context: broader market caution and headline‑driven trading are compressing risk appetite this week; MarketBeat’s weekly roundup references SMCI amid volatile headlines, which can keep trading choppy. Negative Sentiment: Multiple class‑action filings and law‑firm notices: several firms have announced or filed securities class actions alleging Super Micro failed to disclose material China/export‑control exposure; an active race for lead plaintiffs (deadlines in late May) increases litigation risk and potential financial/distraction costs. Rosen Law Firm class action notice

Multiple class‑action filings and law‑firm notices: several firms have announced or filed securities class actions alleging Super Micro failed to disclose material China/export‑control exposure; an active race for lead plaintiffs (deadlines in late May) increases litigation risk and potential financial/distraction costs. Negative Sentiment: Reuters report on restricted‑chip sales: procurement data shows four Chinese universities (two reported to have PLA links) purchased Super Micro servers equipped with restricted Nvidia chips, renewing export‑control and compliance concerns tied to an earlier federal indictment of a co‑founder. This is a core catalyst for investor concern about regulatory/penalty risk. Reuters: Chinese universities bought restricted chips

Reuters report on restricted‑chip sales: procurement data shows four Chinese universities (two reported to have PLA links) purchased Super Micro servers equipped with restricted Nvidia chips, renewing export‑control and compliance concerns tied to an earlier federal indictment of a co‑founder. This is a core catalyst for investor concern about regulatory/penalty risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and valuation pressure: Citi and others trimmed price targets (Citi reportedly cut to $25; Rosenblatt and others also lowered targets), widening the gap between current trading levels and prior estimates and adding downward pressure. Yahoo Finance: Citi cuts SMCI price target

Analyst cuts and valuation pressure: Citi and others trimmed price targets (Citi reportedly cut to $25; Rosenblatt and others also lowered targets), widening the gap between current trading levels and prior estimates and adding downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment and media pressure: social‑media sentiment scores and analyst/commentary have swung sharply negative, amplifying volatility and potential forced selling; coverage highlights steep sentiment reversal and prior sharp price moves. 247WallSt: Reddit sentiment collapse

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $33.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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