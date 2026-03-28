Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Strata Critical Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Strata Critical Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Strata Critical Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strata Critical Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

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Strata Critical Medical Stock Down 2.6%

Strata Critical Medical Company Profile

Strata Critical Medical stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Strata Critical Medical has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

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Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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