Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,214 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Sherman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $181.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $194.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average of $179.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.