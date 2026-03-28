Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $420.29 and last traded at $417.6820. 65,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 494,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $452.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on STRL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $413.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.33.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $755.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $22,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 340,593 shares in the company, valued at $154,452,113.64. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,749 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,150. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 56,860 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,000 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 535.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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