Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Trading Down 10.8% – Should You Sell?

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 307,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 475,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Starcore International Mines Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of -0.22.

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Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.53 million during the quarter. Starcore International Mines had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd is into the business of exploration, development, and production of minerals. It has got products in various stages The San Martin being the primary source of operating cash flows. In Mexico, the business holds an interest in the silver and gold processing plant. Some of its projects include San Martin, El Creston, and Toiyabe among others. The majority of the organization’s revenue comes from Bernal, Mexico.

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