Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,432 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the February 26th total of 7,556 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,498 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprott Focus Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $156,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager owned 306,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,224.25. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 272,022 shares of company stock worth $2,339,907 over the last three months. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 79.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

Sprott Focus Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of FUND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,217. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%.

About Sprott Focus Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed‐end management investment company trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker FUND. Externally managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, the trust offers investors targeted exposure to publicly traded companies that generate revenue through precious metals royalty and streaming agreements. By focusing on this segment, the trust provides a specialized approach to gaining potential income and capital appreciation tied to gold, silver and other base metal production.

The investment strategy centers on assembling a diversified portfolio of royalty and streaming firms with long‐life assets, stable cash flow profiles and strong growth outlooks.

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