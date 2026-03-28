Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million.
Spectral Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of Spectral Diagnostics stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Spectral Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.04.
About Spectral Diagnostics
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.