Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million.

Spectral Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Spectral Diagnostics stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Spectral Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.04.

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About Spectral Diagnostics

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Further Reading

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies.

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