SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Position Increased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1,588.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,243 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $33,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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