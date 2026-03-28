SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Short Interest Up 116.3% in March

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 308,996 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the February 26th total of 142,867 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,699,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $84.81.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,129,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2,084.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 61,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 58,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 52,145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

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