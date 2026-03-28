SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN Stake Lessened by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Valpey Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC now owns 112,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.72 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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