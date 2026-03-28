Southland Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF $FCAL

Southland Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,598 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,132 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $746,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

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First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $201.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.03 and a beta of 0.25.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.68%.

(Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report).

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