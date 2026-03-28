SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.9286.

SOUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price objective on SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th.

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Insider Activity

Here are the key news stories impacting SoundHound AI this week:

In other news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 52,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $359,652.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,734,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,777,193.89. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 44,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $298,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,661,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,279,011.59. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,222. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,457,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,798,000 after buying an additional 6,132,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,987,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,606,000 after buying an additional 2,917,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,124,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,707 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 2,259.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,199,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,679,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SoundHound AI stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.98 and a beta of 2.65. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoundHound AI

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SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

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