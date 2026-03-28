SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,755 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 26th total of 19,112 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,489 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Trading Up 17.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SMXWW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 9,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,858. SMX has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

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SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides solution for authentication and track and trace challenges. Its proprietary marker system embeds a permanent or removable mark on solid, liquid, or gaseous objects or materials. The company's solutions comprise physical or chemical marker system coupled with a reader and connected to a blockchain digital platform for application in process tracing, authentication, and sustainability and circular economics industries.

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