Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,852 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the February 26th total of 1,996 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Signify Stock Down 1.8%

PHPPY opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. Signify has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.04.

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About Signify

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Signify N.V. (OTCMKTS: PHPPY) is a global leader in lighting solutions, specializing in connected LED products, systems and services. Originating from the lighting division of Koninklijke Philips N.V., the company began operations as an independent, publicly traded entity in 2018 under the name Signify. Headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Signify leverages over a century of lighting innovation and maintains a broad portfolio of conventional and LED-based solutions tailored to both professional and consumer markets.

Signify’s core product offerings include LED lamps and luminaires, smart lighting systems such as Philips Hue, and Internet of Things–enabled platforms that enable energy-efficient, customizable illumination.

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