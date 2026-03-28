Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Expands By 101.2%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 114,673 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the February 26th total of 56,998 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,215 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 314,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,725. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

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Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in fixed-income securities issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers in emerging market countries. The fund’s portfolio is diversified across both hard-currency and local-currency debt instruments, with exposure to regions including Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

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