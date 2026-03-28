Short Interest in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Drops By 61.1%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 607,264 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the February 26th total of 1,559,547 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 610,653 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 158,500.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.25 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPWH

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) operates as a specialty retailer of hunting, shooting, fishing, camping and related outdoor sports equipment in the United States. The company’s brick-and-mortar footprint comprises over 100 retail locations across more than 20 states, complemented by an e-commerce platform that serves anglers and outdoorsmen nationwide. By focusing on core outdoor activities, Sportsman’s Warehouse delivers a comprehensive shopping experience for enthusiasts of all skill levels.

The retailer’s product assortment includes firearms and ammunition, archery gear, fishing tackle and boats, camping supplies, outdoor apparel and footwear, water sports equipment and pet supplies.

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