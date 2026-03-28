Short Interest in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Drops By 34.1%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 460,471 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the February 26th total of 698,684 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT remained flat at $3.65 during trading hours on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $162.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.54.

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Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $82.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QIPT shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.65 price target on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Quipt Home Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QIPT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

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Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ: QIPT) is a U.S.-based provider of home medical equipment and related services, specializing in respiratory care and sleep therapy. The company offers a comprehensive range of durable medical equipment (DME) designed to support patients with chronic respiratory conditions, sleep apnea and other pulmonary disorders in the comfort of their own homes.

Key product offerings include continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, oxygen concentrators, noninvasive ventilators, masks, tubing and disposables.

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