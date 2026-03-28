Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Drops By 36.2%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,811 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the February 26th total of 40,451 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRSO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,465. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a leading global financial services firm specializing in asset servicing, asset management, wealth management and banking solutions. The company provides custody and fund administration, investment management, fiduciary and trust services, treasury management and related investment operations for institutions, affluent families, and high-net-worth individuals. Its platform supports a wide range of asset classes including equities, fixed income, alternatives and private markets, and delivers clearing and execution, performance measurement, accounting, and regulatory reporting solutions.

Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has expanded to serve clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.