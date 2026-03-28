Short Interest in Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW) Increases By 107.9%

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,929 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the February 26th total of 11,029 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Moolec Science Price Performance

Shares of MLECW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Moolec Science has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

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Moolec Science Company Profile

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Moolec Science is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene-edited livestock as living bioreactors to produce therapeutic proteins. The company leverages CRISPR/Cas9 and related gene-editing technologies to introduce human genes into the genome of pigs, enabling the secretion of complex human proteins in sow’s milk. By combining advanced genetic engineering with traditional livestock breeding, Moolec Science aims to address scalability and cost challenges associated with conventional biologics manufacturing.

The company’s pipeline centers on the production of large multimolecular proteins, including coagulation factors and antibody fragments, for rare diseases and life-threatening conditions.

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