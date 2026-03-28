Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Declines By 35.8%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,256 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the February 26th total of 50,249 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 409.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

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iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $127.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.73. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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