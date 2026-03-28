Short Interest in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Declines By 36.0%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,745 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 26th total of 24,607 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITDE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 2,054.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITDE stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2045 ITDE was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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