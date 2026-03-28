Short Interest in Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Grows By 85.1%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 756,821 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the February 26th total of 408,769 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ibstock Stock Performance

IBJHF remained flat at $1.70 during midday trading on Friday. Ibstock has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ibstock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Ibstock

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Ibstock PLC, trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker IBJHF, is a leading manufacturer of clay bricks and concrete products headquartered in the United Kingdom. The company designs, produces and distributes a broad portfolio of masonry solutions for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. Its core offerings include facing bricks, engineering bricks and concrete roof tiles, complemented by energy-efficient and sustainable building materials that address modern environmental and performance standards.

With a vertically integrated manufacturing model, Ibstock operates more than 45 production facilities across the UK and North America.

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