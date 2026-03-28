Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Grows By 55.0%

Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,153 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the February 26th total of 744 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

SIM opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. Grupo Simec has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $34.59.

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Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business had revenue of $442.30 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec (NYSE American: SIM) is a Mexico‐based producer and distributor of long steel products, serving construction, infrastructure, industrial and energy markets. The company’s core operations encompass the manufacture of merchant bar steel, including reinforcing bar (rebar), wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. In parallel, its service centers offer cutting, bending and other value‐added processing services to meet the precise specifications of fabricators and end users.

With multiple steel mills located throughout Mexico and an expanding footprint in the United States, Grupo Simec maintains a vertically integrated supply chain that spans raw‐material sourcing, steelmaking and downstream processing.

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