Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Rises By 86.3%

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 277,946 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the February 26th total of 149,179 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,951 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,401,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 193,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000.

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Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $100.16. 1,655,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,603. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

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The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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