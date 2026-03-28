Short Interest in First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT) Decreases By 58.0%

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,367 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the February 26th total of 50,867 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,549 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Stock Up 0.8%
NYSEARCA LALT opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $25.18.
First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Company Profile
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