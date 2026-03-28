Short Interest in First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT) Decreases By 58.0%

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,367 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the February 26th total of 50,867 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,549 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA LALT opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $25.18.

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First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Company Profile

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The First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (LALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that utilizes multiple alternative strategies in an attempt to provide lower correlation and more diversified risk exposures than traditional investments over various market cycles. LALT was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

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