Short Interest in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Increases By 52.4%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,417,543 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the February 26th total of 930,001 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 652,026 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Dnb Carnegie downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Excelerate Energy

Insider Activity at Excelerate Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

In other news, insider Oliver Simpson sold 6,000 shares of Excelerate Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $204,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,203.85. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,658,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,607,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,181,000 after buying an additional 719,148 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 347,521 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 781,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after buying an additional 340,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 219.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $317.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.49 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.19%.Excelerate Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Excelerate Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE) is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy’s integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.