Short Interest in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Decreases By 32.4%

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,069 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the February 26th total of 11,936 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,211 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Erayak Power Solution Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Down 8.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:RAYA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 268,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $737.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erayak Power Solution Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC owned 1.91% of Erayak Power Solution Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erayak Power Solution Group Co, Ltd. is a diversified provider of power electronics products and services, offering a broad portfolio that includes AC/DC power adapters, DC/DC converters, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power management modules and charger solutions. Through a combination of proprietary design, engineering services and contract manufacturing, the company supports applications in consumer electronics, industrial automation, telecommunications and renewable energy systems.

The company collaborates closely with OEM and ODM customers to develop customized power solutions that meet specific performance, size and efficiency requirements.

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