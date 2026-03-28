Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Grows By 122.3%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,819 shares, a growth of 122.3% from the February 26th total of 9,367 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,550 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

East Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. East Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

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East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded shares of East Japan Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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East Japan Railway Company Profile

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East Japan Railway Company (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) is a leading passenger railway operator in Japan, providing commuter, regional and high-speed rail services primarily across the country’s eastern corridor. Best known for its extensive network in the Tokyo metropolitan area, the company operates conventional lines as well as several Shinkansen bullet train routes, connecting the capital with prefectures to the north and northeast. Through its integrated timetable and ticketing systems, East Japan Railway delivers reliable transport solutions for daily commuters, business travelers and domestic tourists.

In addition to rail operations, the company oversees a diversified portfolio of transportation services, including intercity and long-distance bus routes, as well as regional ferry connections in coastal areas.

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