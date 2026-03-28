Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,420,000 after purchasing an additional 78,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,498,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,089,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,893,000 after purchasing an additional 110,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 351,413 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SHG opened at $60.89 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group is a South Korea–based financial holding company headquartered in Seoul. Established in 2001 as a banking and financial services group, it brings together a range of financial subsidiaries operating under the Shinhan brand, including commercial banking, card services, life insurance, securities and asset management businesses. The group serves both retail and corporate clients and is one of the leading diversified financial institutions in Korea.

The company’s principal activities span retail and corporate banking, credit card issuance and payment services, life insurance and related protection products, brokerage and investment banking, and asset and wealth management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.