Sherman Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.37 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Sherman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 230,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 105,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $187.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $205.65.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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